iQOO Z1x to reportedly launch this month with Snapdragon 765G SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 10:53 am

iQOO Z1x will be a 5G smartphone and it will be powered with Snapdragon 765G processor.
Vivo’s iQOO brand recently launched iQoo Z1 5G smartphone in China. Now a new leak reports that the company is working on another Z-series phone called iQOO Z1x.

As per leakster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, iQOO Z1x will be a 5G smartphone and it will be powered with Snapdragon 765G processor. The leak also reveals that the phone will carry an affordable price tag. The Weibo post has however been deleted.

iQOO Z1x is expected to launch this month and is said to be priced lower than the iQOO Z1 5G. The iQOO Z1 5G is priced at 2198 Yuan (Rs 23,500 approx.) for the 6GB + 128GB version, 2498 yuan (Rs 26,600 approx.) for the 8GB + 128GB version and the top version with 8GB + 256GB is priced at 2798 Yuan (Rs 29,820 approx.).

To recall, the iQOO Z1 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 2.6GHz Octa-Core Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and equipped with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage of up to 256 GB. The handset does not feature a microSD card slot.

The iQOO Z1 runs on the company’s proprietary iQOO UI based on Android 10 OS. It has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging that can charge up to 50% in 23 minutes.

For the camera department, iQOO Z1 5G  comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.16 seconds and also doubles up as a power button. For audiophiles, the phone comes equipped with dual stereo speakers and a Smart PA amplifier.

Via

