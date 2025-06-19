Budget Phones’ Comparison: iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and Realme C73 5G

The budget smartphone segment in India is getting flooded with new options every month and so it may become a little difficult to choose the perfect one. Here we are to help you with a comparison between a couple of newly launched smartphones — iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and Realme C73 5G.

Display

The Realme C73 5G sports a 6.67-inch (1604 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 120z refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 83% NTSC colour range, and up to 625 nits peak brightness. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G on the other hand, sports a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, and 269 PPI.

Between the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and Realme C73 5G, the latter has a higher refresh rate while the former has a brighter panel, so it depends on what your preference is. If you work outdoors a lot, then iQOO’s device could be better pick but in daily general use, Realme’s display will feel more fluid which’ll enhance the overall experience significantly.

Performance & Software

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor powers the two devices, paired with up to 8GB of RAM on the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and only 4GB on Realme’s device. You get up to 128GB of storage on Realme’s handset and up to 256GB on iQOO’s device. The handsets further support expandable memory up to 1TB with a microSD card slot.

As for performance, both of them should suffice for regular tasks but don’t expect anything more than that from either of them. iQOO’s device does have an advantage here, as it offers more storage in its base model and also more RAM options than Realme. Both of them run on their respective Android 15-based skins, so you’ll have to pick your choice there as well.

Cameras & Battery

For optics, Realme’s device has a 32MP primary sensor on the back and an LED flash. At the front, there’s an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is a 5MP f/2.2 shooter on the front for selfies.

We can’t comment on which one performs better in the camera segment as we haven’t tested them side-by-side but on the basis of on-paper specs, iQOO’s rear camera specs do look superior.

Both the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and Realme C73 5G pack a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast wired charging. While their on-paper specs suggest comparable performance, real-world results often hinge on software optimisation. That said, this round ends in a draw.

Verdict

The Realme C73 5G starts at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model and costs Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB trim. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage models, respectively. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs 12,999.

Both devices offer solid value for their respective price points, each excelling in different areas. It’s tough to declare a clear winner, but if you’re on a tighter budget, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is the better pick. However, if a smoother display and Realme’s software experience matter more to you, the Realme C73 5G is the way to go.

