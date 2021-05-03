Advertisement

iQOO Z3 listed on Indian IMEI database, suggesting imminent launch

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 03, 2021 1:16 pm

The iQOO Z3 has been listed on the Indian IMEI database suggesting an imminent launch of the smartphone
After launching the iQOO 7 series in India with flagship chipsets including the Snapdragon 870 and the Snapdragon 888, it looks like the brand is gearing up to launch the new iQOO Z3 in India as a mid-ranger smartphone. 

 

The iQOO Z3 has now been registered on the Indian IMEI database with the model number V2073A which further hints towards an imminent iQOO Z3 launch in India. During the last month, the iQOO Z3 also bagged the BIS certification with the model number I2011. 

 

The smartphone was launched back in March in China with a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 768G chip, 55W fast charging, and a 64MP primary camera. It was priced at 1699 yuan (Rs 18,805 approx.) for 6GB + 128GB base variant and 1999 yuan (Rs 22,130 approx.) for the top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

 

The iQOO Z3 can compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung assuming it will be priced within the same range as it was priced in China.

 

iQOO Z3 5G Specifications 

 

Iqoo Z3

 

The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It lacks support for external storage. 

 

The device comes with “five-layer liquid cooling” system for smooth gaming that reduces the temperature by 10 degrees. It also comes with a 4D haptic feedback system as well.

 

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture

 

The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.

 

On the software front, iQoo Z3 runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Tags: iQOO

 

