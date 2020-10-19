iQOO U1x renders and key specs surface online

iQOO U1x will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

iQOO launched iQOO U1 smartphone in July this year. Now the company seems to be working on another smartphone dubbed as iQOO U1x. The upcoming smartphone specifications and renders have been listed on the Chinese retailer website JD.com.



As per the listing, iQOO U1x will come with a waterdrop notch, vertically-aligned triple rear cameras, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more. The phone will be available in Light Black and Morning Frost colour options.



For the specifications, the iQOO U1x will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The iQOO U1x will be available in three variants such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.



For the battery, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with no information on fast charging. It is listed with CNY 9999 price but this is a placeholder. The phone will go on pre-booking on October 21. It is expected that the official launch will happen soon.

To recall, iQOO U1 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The iQOO U1 is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture that is housed in a punch-hole cutout, located at the top-left corner of the display.

