iQOO U1 with Snapdragon 720G chipset announced

The phone comes loaded with a triple-camera setup and it is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

Advertisement

iQOO has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the iQOO U1. The phone comes loaded with a triple-camera setup and it is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

iQOO U1 pricing details

The iQOO U1 comes with a price tag of 1,198 Yuan (approx. Rs 12,800) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 1,398 Yuan (approx. Rs 15,000) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 1598 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,300) for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The phone is available in Secret Black, Start Blue and Sunny Forest White colour options.

Advertisement

iQOO U1 specifications

To start with the specifications, the iQOO U1 is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 90.72 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture that is housed in a punch-hole cutout, located at the top-left corner of the display.

The iQOO U1 is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46mm and weighs 190 grams.