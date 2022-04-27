iQOO Neo 6 SE with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging to be announced on May 6

iQOO has now confirmed to launch of Neo 6 SE in China on May 6th. The phone will be the successor to the iQOO Neo 5 SE which was announced last year.

iQOO has officially confirmed the launch date of the new phone via a post on Weibo. The launch will be held on May 6 at 7:30 PM local time, which is 5:30 PM Indian time.

Now ahead of the launch, the company has also officially confirmed the processor and a few other specifications of the iQOO Neo 6 SE. The phone will pack a Snapdragon 870 processor. Further, the company has also confirmed the phone will come with UFS 3.1 storage and 80W fast charging.

Apart form this, iQOO has not revealed any other specifications. As per leaks, the iQOO Neo 6 SE will come with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED screen. It is also expected that the phone will run Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean on top. Lastly, it is also tipped to feature a 4,700mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications

The iQOO Neo 6 sports a flat 6.62-inch AMOLED display which has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for optics, Neo 6 is also equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1P main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Neo 6 is backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.