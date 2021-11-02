iQOO Neo 6 SE gets 3C certification with 66W fast-charging

iQOO has been working on a new Neo series smartphone called the iQOO Neo 6 SE The upcoming phone has now seemingly bagged approval from the 3C authority of China.

iQOO Neo 6 SE 3C listing

A new Vivo smartphone with model number V2157A has bagged approval from the 3C authority of China. The 3C listing of the V2157A device reveals that it will be a 5G-ready phone.

Previously, a smartphone previously spotted at the IMEI databases with the model number V2157A. It also confirmed that the phone will launch as the iQOO Neo 6 SE.

Although the 3C certification did not reveal much, it only revealed that the phone will come with 66W fast charging. The battery size probably will be between 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh. This indicates that it could be a mid-range smartphone. The handset is also likelyto be launched in China soon.

Sadly the listing doesn’t provide any other details about the smartphone. As of now, no other details about this upcoming Nubia smartphone. But now since the smartphone has started surfacing online, we expect more details to surface soon for this upcoming phone.

As per a recent leak on Weibo, the iQOO Neo 6 SE will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is clocked at 2.5GHz. Further, the phone will launch in three colours.

Meanwhile, Neo 5s from iQOO is tipped to launch in mid-November. The iQOO Neo 5s could have a 6.56-inch 120Hz OLED panel supplied by BOE. The device will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. On the back, one can expect a triple camera setup, lead by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor.

Further, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC underneath. It could come in two variants including 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The device is supposed to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.