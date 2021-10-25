iQOO Neo 5s could launch next month

iQOO has been working on a new Neo series smartphone called the iQOO Neo 5s. The smartphone has been leaked extensively in the past and we now have an expected launch timeline for the iQOO Neo 5s. The report comes from a Chinese tipster on Weibo.

The information has been tipped by tipster ‘Arsenal’ who says the Neo 5s from iQOO will launch in mid-November. He says that the Neo 5s is not a major improvement over the iQOO Neo 5. The Neo 5s has been leaked before with most of its specifications out in the wild now.

iQOO Neo 5s Specifications (Rumoured)

The iQOO Neo 5s could have a 6.56-inch 120Hz OLED panel supplied by BOE. Moreover, the display would be curved at the edges and will have support for 10-bit colour as well.

As for the cameras, the device will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. On the back, one can expect a triple camera setup, lead by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor. This sensor should also have support for Optical Image Stabilization.

Further, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC underneath. It could come in two variants including 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The device is supposed to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Additional features should include second-generation liquid-cooled heat dissipation system, stereo speakers, and a linear motor. Moreover, there would also be a second-generation independent display chip. Additionally, one of the tipster has speculated that the two models could be priced at 2,999 Yuan (approx Rs 35,000) and 3,499 Yuan (approx Rs 40,900).