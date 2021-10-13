iQOO Neo 5s key specifications leaked

iQOO has launched two smartphones under its 5 series this year including the iQOO Neo 5 and the Neo 5 Vitality Edition. A new smartphone under this series called the iQOO Neo 5s has now been spotted online with its specifications been leaked. Both the leaks come from tipsters on Weibo.

The two tipsters that go by the name of Arsenal and Bald Panda have shared the key specifications of the upcoming iQOO Neo 5s. The tipsters have confirmed the moniker for the smartphone along with details like a 6.56-inch 120Hz OLED panel supplied by BOE. The display would be curved at the edges and will have support for 10-bit colour as well.

Further, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC underneath. It could come in two variants including 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The device is supposed to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

As for the cameras, the device will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. On the back, one can expect a triple camera setup, lead by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor. This sensor should also have support for Optical Image Stabilization.

Additional features should include second-generation liquid-cooled heat dissipation system, stereo speakers, and a linear motor. Moreover, there would also be a second-generation independent display chip. Additionally, one of the tipster has speculated that the two models could be priced at 2,999 Yuan (approx Rs 35,000) and 3,499 Yuan (approx Rs 40,900).

In related news to iQOO, its next year’s flagship, the iQOO 9 Pro has already appeared on the IMEI database. Further, the phone carries model number I2022, indicating that the device will be launching next year. However, there’s no official confirmation when the smartphone will launch.