iQOO discounts its Z series, 9 series & 7 series smartphones in India during Amazon sale

iQOO is now all set with the sale of iQOO Z Series, iQOO 9 Series and iQOO 7 smartphones during the Amazon Summer Sale Event with discounts on most of its devices. These smartphones will have two years’ service warranty applicable across 650+ company-owned service centers located across the country. Not only this, but iQOO recently also announced a new offering – iQOO Z6 5G without the charger as an option for its customers.

iQOO says it has taken this initiative as a step to reduce its carbon footprint and have a positive impact on the environment. Customers will have both the options to purchase the smartphone wherein they can choose to purchase with or without the charger. The one without the charger is available in a single 4GB+ 128GB variant which is currently selling for Rs 13,999, in comparison to Rs 15,499 which is the price for the same variant with a travel adapter.

iQOO Discounts: 9 series, 7 Series, Z Series

Coming to the discounts, iQOO is offering a discount on all of its Z series smartphones and the iQOO 7 devices when purchasing with Debit/Credit card and EMI. The amount of this discount will vary based on the variant of the specific smartphone. Next, you get Amazon coupon discounts on all variants of iQOO Z6 Pro, two variants of Z6 44W and Z6 5G each and every variant of iQOO Z5, iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9, iQOO 7 and the iQOO 9 Pro. Further, the sale for the iQOO Z6 Pro begins tomorrow while all other smartphones are already on sale on Amazon with their respective offers. You can have a detailed look at the offers below:

In recent news, iQOO recently unveiled two new smartphones in the country. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is loaded with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support as well. Moreover, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. We have reviewed the smartphone and we think it’s a great pick for the price.