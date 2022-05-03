HomeNewsiQOO discounts its Z series, 9 series & 7 series smartphones in...

iQOO discounts its Z series, 9 series & 7 series smartphones in India during Amazon sale

By The Mobile Indian Network
Iqoo 9 discounts

Highlights

  • iQOO has announced discounts on most of its smartphones
  • iQOO also announced the iQOO Z6 5G without a travel adapter for a cheaper price
  • iQOO 9 series is available with discounts of up to Rs 6,000

iQOO is now all set with the sale of iQOO Z Series, iQOO 9 Series and iQOO 7 smartphones during the Amazon Summer Sale Event with discounts on most of its devices. These smartphones will have two years’ service warranty applicable across 650+ company-owned service centers located across the country. Not only this, but iQOO recently also announced a new offering – iQOO Z6 5G without the charger as an option for its customers.

iQOO says it has taken this initiative as a step to reduce its carbon footprint and have a positive impact on the environment. Customers will have both the options to purchase the smartphone wherein they can choose to purchase with or without the charger. The one without the charger is available in a single 4GB+ 128GB variant which is currently selling for Rs 13,999, in comparison to Rs 15,499 which is the price for the same variant with a travel adapter.

iQOO Discounts: 9 series, 7 Series, Z Series

Coming to the discounts, iQOO is offering a discount on all of its Z series smartphones and the iQOO 7 devices when purchasing with Debit/Credit card and EMI. The amount of this discount will vary based on the variant of the specific smartphone. Next, you get Amazon coupon discounts on all variants of iQOO Z6 Pro, two variants of Z6 44W and Z6 5G each and every variant of iQOO Z5, iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9, iQOO 7 and the iQOO 9 Pro. Further, the sale for the iQOO Z6 Pro begins tomorrow while all other smartphones are already on sale on Amazon with their respective offers. You can have a detailed look at the offers below:

In recent news, iQOO recently unveiled two new smartphones in the country. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is loaded with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support as well. Moreover, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. We have reviewed the smartphone and we think it’s a great pick for the price.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • RAM (GB)6, 8, 12
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.44-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO 9 SE
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.62-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 13MP + 2MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.78-inch, 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP + 16MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

iQOO Z5 5G

iQOO Z5 5G
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

iQOO Z6

iQOO Z6
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • RAM (GB)4, 6, 8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.44-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleEufy by Anker to launch Robovac G20 Hybrid this month in India
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.