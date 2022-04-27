iQOO Z6 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G; iQOO Z6 4G debuts alongside

iQOO has launched a new Z series smartphone in India called the Z6 Pro 5G. The device is a new mid-ranger which succeeds the iQOO Z5 5G that was launched in India last year. The Z6 Pro 5G comes with Snapdragon 778G and an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It competes with the likes of Realme 9 Pro+, Oppo F21 Pro and more. iQOO Z6 4G has also been launched alongside?

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes in three variants in India including 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 23,999, 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 24,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 28,999. It will be available for purchase on Amazon India and the iQOO India website in two colours including Blue and Black. The sale begins with Amazon’s Summer Sale event. Customers can also avail bank offers on purchase, while iQOO is also offering the device for an introductory price of just Rs 22,999.

iQOO Z6 4G is priced at Rs 14,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB model, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone will be available in Lumina Blue and Raven Black colour options, and will go on sale via Amazon and the iQoo India eStore during the Amazon Summer Sale.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is loaded with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support as well. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel. There is a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel 116-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Furthermore, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.5 aperture for selfies.

Read More: iQOO Neo 6 SE with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging to be announced on May 6

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is loaded with a 4700mAh battery with 66W fast charging. Moreover, for security, it sports an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with FunTouchOS 12. The connectivity front supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, and a USB Type-C.

iQOO Z6 4G Specifications

The iQOO Z6 4G sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the iQOO Z6 4G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a f/2.4 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It has a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The iQoo Z6 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers 44W FlashCharge support. It runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 and has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.