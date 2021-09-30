iQOO announces offers on its entire lineup of smartphones on Amazon Great Indian Festival

iQOO today announced offers on the entire iQOO portfolio during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The product portfolio includes devices like iQOO Z5, iQOO 7 series and iQOO Z3. The Amazon Great Indian Festival starts from October 3, 2021. Prime members get special 24 hours early access to the sale starting from October 2, 2021 onwards.

These offers across iQOO products come with discounts, finance schemes, exchange offers and EMI facility. The set of offers include:

The iQOO 7 (all variants) will get Rs 2,000 discount along with flat Rs 3,000 off on HDFC bank debit/credit cards & EMI and no cost EMI up to 6 months.

iQOO Z3 (all variants) to have Rs 2,000 discount along with flat Rs 2,500 off on HDFC bank debit/credit cards with EMI and No-Cost EMIs.

iQOO 7 Legend (8GB variant only) to have flat Rs 3,000 off with Amazon coupon. One can get extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange and an additional flat Rs 3,000 off on HDFC bank debit/credit cards & EMI and no cost EMI up to 9 months.

iQOO 7 Legend (12GB variant only) to have extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange and an additional Rs 1,500 off on HDFC bank debit/credit cards & EMI and no cost EMI up to 9 months.

iQOO Z5 (all variants) will get Rs 1,500 off with Amazon coupon, and Rs 1,500 off on HDFC bank debit/credit cards & EMI and no cost EMI up to 6 months.

6 Months Free Replacement offer on all iQOO smartphones (only for Amazon’s prime customers).

iQOO Z5 Specifications, Price

The iQOO Z5 5G is launched in India in two storage options. The base 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,990. On the other hand, the premium variant with 12GB + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 26,990.

It is loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Moreover, there’s 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor along with up to 12GB of RAM. The iQoo Z5 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel. There’s a combination of a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Furthermore, for selfies the iQoo Z5 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.5 aperture. The iQOO Z5 5G is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.