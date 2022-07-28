iQOO 9T price in India revealed ahead of August 2 launch

iQOO was supposed to launch the iQOO 9T in India on August 2 but multiple content creators on YouTube have posted the price details of the device ahead of the launch date. The iQOO 9T comes as a rebranded iQOO 10 for the Indian market which comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, an E5 AMOLED panel and a triple rear camera system.

Tech YouTubers including TrakinTech, Beebom, etc have posted unboxing videos of the iQOO 9T, revealing the price and sale details. The iQOO 9T has launched in two variants including 8GB + 128GB trim priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 54,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting at 12:30 PM IST on August 2 on Amazon India and iQOO.com. It will come in Alpha (Black) and Legend (BMW M Motorsport variant) colour options.

For launch offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 4,000 on ICICI Bank card transactions. Buyers can also avail of Rs 5,000 (non-iQOO devices) or Rs 7,000 (iQOO devices) exchange bonus.

iQOO 9T Specifications

The iQOO 9T sports a 6.78-inch E5 OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, HDR support, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1500 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU. It is equipped with the V1+ imaging chip for enhanced camera performance as well as to add support for frame rate interpolation.

It packs up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. For optics, the iQOO 10 packs a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel IMX663 sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Further, it boots Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 with 3 years of major Android upgrades and 4 years of security patches. For connectivity, you get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset.