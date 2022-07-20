iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, triple cameras

iQOO has unveiled the iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro in China which come with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor alongside triple rear cameras. Further, the devices have Vivo’s V1+ imaging chip for a better photography experience. The iQOO 10 Pro is also the first smartphone which comes with 200W fast charging. India launch timelines have not been shared so far.

The iQoo 10 Pro comes at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 60,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB variant and CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 72,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB trim. The handset comes in black and Legendary Edition colour options.

The iQOO 10 is priced at CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 44,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 56,000) for the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB variant. It comes in black, orange, and Legendry Edition colour options. Both the iQOO handsets are available on pre-order and will go on sale starting from July 26.

iQOO 10 Specifications

The iQOO 10 sports a 6.78-inch E5 OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, HDR support, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1500 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU. It is equipped with the V1+ imaging chip for enhanced camera performance as well as to add support for frame rate interpolation.

It packs up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. For optics, the iQOO 10 packs a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel IMX663 sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Further, it boots Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean. For connectivity, you get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset.

iQOO 10 Pro Specifications

The iQOO 10 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch display with a 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) resolution. It is an E5 LTPO screen which supports 120Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits peak brightness, DC Dimming, 10-bit colour, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and HDR10+. The iQOO 10 Pro is equipped with an ultrasonic 3d wide-area fingerprint sensor and also comes with face-unlock technology for biometric authentication.

The device draws power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU and the V1+ imaging chip. It packs up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 14.6-megapixel portrait lens. The rear camera setup can record up to 8K videos. It offers 3X optical zoom and up to 40X digital zoom. For selfies, the iQOO 10 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

It packs a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery that supports 200W Flash Charge wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset.