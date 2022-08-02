iQoo 9T launched in India starting at Rs 49,999

iQOO has today launched the iQOO 9T flagship smartphone in India. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP triple rear camera and a 4,700mAh battery.

Let us take a look at iQoo 9T launched price, specifications, features and more details.

Pricing Details

The iQOO 9T is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 54,999. The phone will be available iQOO.com starting from today, and from Amazon.in starting August 4th at 12 PM. It comes in Alpha and Legend colours.

iQOO 9T Specifications

The iQOO 9T sports a 6.78-inch E5 OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution. In addition, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU. The iQoo 9T 5G also includes Vivo’s in-house V1+ imaging chip.

For the camera, the iQOO 10 packs a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Further, there is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel camera.

In addition, the iQoo 9T 5G runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support that can charge up to 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in about 20 minutes. For connectivity, there is 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, NFC, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.