iQOO Neo 6 in Maverick Orange colour launched in India

iQOO Neo 6 launched in India in two colour options back in May and the brand has launched a new Maverick Orange variant of the device, same as it did with iQOO 3, iQOO 7, and the iQOO 9. The new variant of the device shares all the same specifications as the other trims of the iQOO Neo 6.

iQOO announced the launch of the iQOO Neo 6 in Maverick Orange colour via Twitter. The iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange colour is available in a single 12GB RAM +256GB storage option priced at Rs 33,999. The company says that it will go on sale via iQOO’s website and Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, which is scheduled to begin on July 23 and go on till July 24.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications

The Neo 6 5G features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, there is a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

It packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. iQOO Neo 6 comes with 4G Extended RAM, which can extend 8GB RAM to 12GB and 12GB RAM to 16GB, which means users can smoothly open and switch between multiple apps instantly. In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a liquid cooling vapour chamber for improved thermal management while gaming.

As for optics, Neo 6 will be equipped with a triple camera setup. It will feature a 64MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. In addition, on the front, it will sport a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Neo 6 packs a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, which is said to charge the smartphone up to 50 percent in 12 minutes. Besides, it runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.