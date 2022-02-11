iQOO 9 series India launch set for February 23

iQOO 9 series debuted in China last month and the smartphones have been appreciated in India as well. While the India launch of the iQOO 9 series was confirmed earlier, we now have a concrete date as to when the smartphones will arrive in the country. iQOO has announced that the iQOO 9 series will debut in India on February 23.

iQOO 9 series India pricing leaked

The iQOO 9 series consists of two phones in China but in India, the series could be arriving with three phones, including iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and the iQOO 9 SE. Leaks suggest that the iQOO 9 SE will be powered by the Snapdragon 888, sport a 6.62-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel, run on FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and could be priced around Rs 35,000. This was corroborated by PassionateGeekz on Twitter as per whom it will be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 in India.

As for the iQOO 9, the leak claims that it will be priced between Rs 43,000 and Rs 47,000. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and could be a rebadged version of the iQOO 8 launched in China last year. The iQOO 9 Pro is speculated to cost between Rs 55,000 and Rs 58,000. It may come in 8 GB RAM + 256 GB and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants and Legend and Dark Cruise colours. This one could have an FHD display instead of the QHD panel found on the Chinese variant.

Apart from that, iQOO 9 Pro should be equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a Samsung GN5 1/1.57 lens which supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). Then there’s a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera with a 150-degree field-of-view and a 16-megapixel camera for portrait images. There should be a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO 9 Pro will be backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It runs on FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12min India. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.