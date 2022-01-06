iQOO 9 series unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

iQOO has finally unveiled the iQOO 9 series of flagship smartphones equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Apart from that, iQOO 9 series comes with UFS 3.1 storage and E5 OLED displays. Both are aimed at gamers. However, the vanilla model is more affordable than the iQOO 9 Pro.

iQOO 9 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 58,600) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage configuration. There are two more variants for the smartphone including a 12GB + 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 64,400) and a 12GB + 512GB storage model priced at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 70,300).

The iQOO 9 is priced cheaper and starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 47,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage model. Again, there are two more variants including a 12GB + 256GB storage variant selling for CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 51,600) and a 12GB + 512GB storage configuration priced at CNY 4,799 (approx Rs 56,240).

iQOO 9 Specifications

The iQOO 9 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E5 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for optics, iQOO 9 is equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a Samsung GN5 1/1.57 lens which supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). Then there’s a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view and a 12-megapixel camera for portrait images. There’s a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO 9 is backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

iQOO 9 Pro Specifications

The iQOO 9 Pro sports the same 6.78-inch Samsung E5 OLED display which has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. But this is an LTPO 2.0 curved panel which has a higher QHD+ resolution compared to iQOO 9. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for optics, iQOO 9 Pro is also equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a Samsung GN5 1/1.57 lens which supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). Then there’s a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera with a 150-degree field-of-view and a 16-megapixel camera for portrait images. There’s a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO 9 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.