iQOO 8, iQOO 8 Pro launched with 120Hz displays, 120W fast charging

The iQOO 8 series comprising of the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro have now been launched. The devices come as successors to the iQOO 7 series from January this year. Both the devices come with 120Hz refresh rate displays and also have 120W fast charging. The Pro model also has support for 50W fast wireless charging.

The iQOO 8 is priced at CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 43,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 48,200). The phone is offered in two colours including Legendary Edition with the BMW M Motorsport colourway and a Black colour variant.

The iQOO 8 Pro on the other hand comes at a price of CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. Further, it is priced at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 63,100) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 68,800) for the 12GB + 512GB trim. It is available in two colour options — Legendary Edition and Track Version.

iQOO 8 Specifications

The iQOO 8 sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. There’s 10-bit colour, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 92.76 screen-to-body ratio, and 398ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back, there’s a triple rear camera setup on the iQOO 8. It includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. Further on the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

The iQOO 8 is backed by a 4,350mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 11.

iQOO 8 Pro Specifications

iQoo 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K (1440×3200 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 20:9 aspect ratio, 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, 517ppi pixel density, and HDR support as well. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 888 Plus. Moreover, it gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the iQOO 8 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX766V sensor with an f/1.75 lens and gimbal stabilisation. There’s a 48-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.23 aperture. On the front, iQOO 8 Pro has a 16-megapixel f/2.4 shooter.

The iQOO 8 Pro also features an ultrasonic 3D wide area in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a larger 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. In addition, it supports 50W fast wireless charging. Furthermore, the connectivity options are the same as the iQOO 8.