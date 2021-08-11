iQOO 8 Pro, iQOO 8 detailed specifications leaked

iQOO 8 series is set to debut on August 17 in China. The key specifications of the iQOO 8 Pro and the iQOO 8 have now been leaked, giving us a glimpse of what the smartphones could bring. The iQOO 8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset while it is unclear whether the vanilla iQOO 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 or the Plus variant.

iQOO 8 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

The leak from the chinese tipster on Weibo suggests the device will come with a 6.78-inch Samsung’s AMOLED E5 panel. The panel will have curved edges with 2K resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus with up to 12 GB of RAM, 4 GB of extended RAM, and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, it will run on OriginOS based Android 11. Moreover, it will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging. It should be able to charge the smartphone within 19 minutes. It may even come with support for 50W fast wireless charging.

There will be a triple camera unit at the back of the iQOO 8 Pro. It will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera with gimbal stabilization. In addition, there will be a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultrawide camera and a 16-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support. Moving on, additional features include ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, X-axis linear motor, and Hi-Fi audio chip.

iQOO 8 Specifications (Rumoured)

As per the leak, the iQOO 8 will have a flat full-HD+ display. Similar to the Pro variant, phone will be equipped with a triple camera setup. There will be a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. Additionally, it will include an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner and dual X-axis linear motor.

It remains unknown whether it will have a Snapdragon 888 or 888 Plus. It will pack a 4350mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging.