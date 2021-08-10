HomeNewsiQOO 8 key specifications confirmed

iQOO 8 key specifications confirmed

IQOO 8 key specifications have been revealed by the company as per which the device will come with the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

By Abhishek Malhotra
iQOO 8 Pro leaked specifications, poster

Highlights

  • iQOO 8 key specifications have been confirmed
  • The iQOO 8 series should come with Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset
  • Thr iQOO 8 Pro may come with a 2K resolution curved panel

IQOO is all set to bring the next generation of its flagship smartphones, the iQOO 8 series on August 17th. The key specifications of the iQOO 8 have been confirmed by the brand. Along with that, the iQOO 8 Pro in BMW Motorsport Edition has been leaked as well.

iQOO 8 confirmed specifications

The company confirmed on Weibo that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. It will further have LPDDR5 RAM. The iQOO 8 series is also teased to come with UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, a tipster on Weibo that goes by the name of Bald Panda has confirmed some other specs as well via a leak.

Per the tipster, the iQOO 8 should feature a flat display. It will have a hole-punch cut out in the top centre for housing the front camera. The phone is likely to support 120W fast charging and will be suitable for gaming. He re-confirms that the smartphone will have the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

He has further revealed the BMW Motorsport Edition of the iQOO 8 Pro. The leaked poster suggests that the device will also come in a black carbon fiber colour option. The BMW edition of the iQOO 8 Pro looks similar to the iQOO 7 series BMW edition. It has red, blue and black striped on one sids of the phone.

We can also see the IQOO 8 Pro may feature a curved display panel. The tipster says this panel is a 2K Retina display. He says the iQOO 8 Pro will also come with 120W fast charging support. Apart from these, the device should also get 12 GB RAM + 4 GB virtual RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone would run on Vivo’s OriginOS 1.0 based Android 11 OS. There’s no information regarding international availability of the phones as of yet.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleVodafone Idea Rs 449 prepaid plan offers double data benefit, Zee5 Premium subscription
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.