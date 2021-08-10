iQOO 8 key specifications confirmed

IQOO is all set to bring the next generation of its flagship smartphones, the iQOO 8 series on August 17th. The key specifications of the iQOO 8 have been confirmed by the brand. Along with that, the iQOO 8 Pro in BMW Motorsport Edition has been leaked as well.

iQOO 8 confirmed specifications

The company confirmed on Weibo that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. It will further have LPDDR5 RAM. The iQOO 8 series is also teased to come with UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, a tipster on Weibo that goes by the name of Bald Panda has confirmed some other specs as well via a leak.

Per the tipster, the iQOO 8 should feature a flat display. It will have a hole-punch cut out in the top centre for housing the front camera. The phone is likely to support 120W fast charging and will be suitable for gaming. He re-confirms that the smartphone will have the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

He has further revealed the BMW Motorsport Edition of the iQOO 8 Pro. The leaked poster suggests that the device will also come in a black carbon fiber colour option. The BMW edition of the iQOO 8 Pro looks similar to the iQOO 7 series BMW edition. It has red, blue and black striped on one sids of the phone.

We can also see the IQOO 8 Pro may feature a curved display panel. The tipster says this panel is a 2K Retina display. He says the iQOO 8 Pro will also come with 120W fast charging support. Apart from these, the device should also get 12 GB RAM + 4 GB virtual RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone would run on Vivo’s OriginOS 1.0 based Android 11 OS. There’s no information regarding international availability of the phones as of yet.