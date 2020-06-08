iQOO 3 Volcano Orange Limited Edition to be available for sale on June 11

Initially, iQoo 3 was available only in Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour variants.

iQOO has announced that its “Volcano Orange” variant of iQOO 3 smartphone will finally go on sale in the country. This Limited Edition will be available in India starting June 11 on Flipkart and iQOO’s official website for a price of Rs 37,990.



iQOO India twitter handle has announced this new development. Initially, iQoo 3 was available only in Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour variants.



iQOO 3 now available for just Rs 31,990 for a limited time. iQOO3 is now priced at Rs 31,990 for the 8+128GB (4G) variant, Rs 34,990 for the 8+256GB (4G) variant and Rs 41,990 for the 12+256GB (5G) variant. The offer is applicable on all iQOO3 variants till June 15, 2020.



In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.



iQOO 3 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K39PSP04-FGX9 sensor with f/2.45 aperture.



The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. The phone runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.





