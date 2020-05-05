iQOO 3 now available for purchase in India via Flipkart

iQOO 3 is available for delivery only in the Green and Orange marked zones of India.

iQOO has now resumed the sale of its iQOO 3 smartphone via Flipkart. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now eased restrictions after which the phone is available for delivery only in the Green and Orange marked zones of India.

MHA has announced that Amazon and Flipkart can now take orders for non-essential products such as smartphones, TVs and laptops and can deliver only in the Green and Orange marked zones of India.

iQOO 3 gaming smartphone was launched in India in February this year but the sales stopped after the lockdown in the country. iQOO 3 price was recently slashed in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs 34,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,990. The iQOO 3 5G variant is now priced at Rs 44,990.

iQOO India has announced the sale on its Twitter handle. The tweet reads "Update for #iQOO #superfans: #iQOO3 is back on @Flipkart starting today. Deliveries to select pin codes in Green/Orange Zones have been resumed as per the latest guidelines from the government for e-commerce entities."

The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a 180Hz response rate along with 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 800nits brightness and more. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage.

In terms of the software, iQoo 3 runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera.

On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.5 x 74.8 x 9.16mm and weighs 214.5 grams.