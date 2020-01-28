iQOO 3 could be the name of brand’s next flagship phone, might launch in India next month

The name along with key specifications of an upcoming flagship smartphone from iQOO have emerged online.

iQOO recently announced its entry to the Indian market and it revealed that it will launch a new smartphone in the month of February. Now, the name along with key specifications of an upcoming flagship smartphone from iQOO have emerged online.

As per tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the next flagship from iQOO will be named as iQOO 3. He further posted a screenshot of the alleged specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone, which was posted on Weibo.

The screenshot reveals that the iQOO 3 will be loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Samsung OLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will feature a small punch-hole design at the upper right corner of the screen.

Furthermore, the smartphone will come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Moving on, the alleged iQOO 3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor. On the camera front, it will be loaded with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear panel.

The leak further mentions that the smartphone will be backed by a 4410mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. That said, the smartphone might launch in India with the same specifications and battery innovation. Although, we still believe you hold your horses and wait for some concrete information.

Meanwhile, we exclusively reported that iQOO is planning to launch two smartphones in India. Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, IQOO told The Mobile Indian that the company will launch two smartphones in the country in February.

He further revealed that the brand is planning to launch both the phones by the second week of February 2020. iQOO is planning to bring a 5G and a 4G smartphone in India. He said that both the smartphones will come loaded with a similar set of specifications and similar design language. Gagan added that there will be a price difference between the two smartphones, however, the 4G counterpart will be priced quite aggressively.