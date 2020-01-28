  • 14:46 Jan 28, 2020

Advertisement

iQOO 3 could be the name of brand’s next flagship phone, might launch in India next month

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2020 12:41 pm

Latest News

The name along with key specifications of an upcoming flagship smartphone from iQOO have emerged online.
Advertisement

iQOO recently announced its entry to the Indian market and it revealed that it will launch a new smartphone in the month of February. Now, the name along with key specifications of an upcoming flagship smartphone from iQOO have emerged online. 

 

As per tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the next flagship from iQOO will be named as iQOO 3. He further posted a screenshot of the alleged specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone, which was posted on Weibo. 

 

The screenshot reveals that the iQOO 3 will be loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Samsung OLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will feature a small punch-hole design at the upper right corner of the screen. 

 

Advertisement

Furthermore, the smartphone will come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Moving on, the alleged iQOO 3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor. On the camera front, it will be loaded with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear panel. 

 

The leak further mentions that the smartphone will be backed by a 4410mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. That said, the smartphone might launch in India with the same specifications and battery innovation. Although, we still believe you hold your horses and wait for some concrete information. 

 

Meanwhile, we exclusively reported that iQOO is planning to launch two smartphones in India. Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, IQOO told The Mobile Indian that the company will launch two smartphones in the country in February.

 

He further revealed that the brand is planning to launch both the phones by the second week of February 2020. iQOO is planning to bring a 5G and a 4G smartphone in India. He said that both the smartphones will come loaded with a similar set of specifications and similar design language. Gagan added that there will be a price difference between the two smartphones, however, the 4G counterpart will be priced quite aggressively.

iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition goes official

iQOO to launch its first 5G smartphone in India in February

Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones by second week of February

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Moto G8, Moto G8 Power full specifications leaked online

Motorola Edge+ key specs revealed via Geekbench listing

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A71 to launch in India next month

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies