iQOO 12 5G Price Significantly Discounted: Worth Considering Over OnePlus 13R?

iQOO 12 5G price has been significantly discounted during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale and the flagship device from iQOO is now competing with the newly launched OnePlus 13R. Out of the two, which device should you purchase? Here’s a quick comparison to help you make a decision.

iQOO 12 5G: New Price

The iQOO 12 5G price has been reduced from Rs 52,999 to Rs 45,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB trim while the 16GB + 512GB model is selling for Rs 50,999, down from the original price of Rs 57,999. Moreover, there’s a Rs 3,000 coupon users can apply, along with another Rs 1,000 SBI card coupon or Rs 1,250 SBI EMI coupon. With the Rs 3,000 coupon, the price of the base model drops to Rs 42,999 and the top-end model costs Rs 47,999.

iQOO 12: Should You Consider it Over OnePlus 13R?

The OnePlus 13R starts at Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 49,999 for the 16GB + 512GB version. As you could see, the devices compete with each other neck-to-neck but which one should be your pick?

Starting off with the display, the iQOO 12 5G comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate support, 3000 nits peak brightness and a 1.5K resolution. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The device also has an HDR10+ certification and 2160Hz PWM Dimming.

The OnePlus 13R sports a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels), 1Hz – 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

While both of them have equal display resolution, the 13R sports a brighter panel but the iQOO 12 has a higher refresh rate. We’d give them both a tie in this round as both of them have an advantage over each other and it would be up to the buyer to choose their preference of display.

They have the same chipset, RAM, and storage. However, software is where the OnePlus 13R takes the lead, with a much more polished experience and more number of updates. Also, because the OnePlus 13R has launched this year, it comes with pre-loaded with Android 15 and will receive updates till Android 19. The iQOO 12 on the other hand, will get updates only till Android 17.

Additionally, the OnePlus 13R has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT700 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN5 telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO 12 5G gets a 50MP f/1.68 OIS-assisted main camera, an 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide camera and a 64MP f/2.57 periscope telephoto camera sensor with 100x digital zoom. It further gets a 16MP front camera.

We can’t comment on which one has a better camera setup as we haven’t tested the OnePlus 13R yet. What we can tell you is that the iQOO 12 doesn’t disappoint in terms of optics. It performed well over our expectations when we reviewed the device and is one of the best camera setups iQOO has ever employed in its devices.

The OnePlus 13R is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. The iQOO 12 on the other hand packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 120W Fast charging out of the box. The 13R is backed by a larger battery allowing it to run for longer. While it would charge slightly slower compared to iQOO 12, we feel most users would prefer a longer backup time over faster charging.

Overall, we feel the iQOO 12 is a great device and is apt for gamers who want a smooth experience with the 144Hz display. It’s also decent for those who do occasional photography. However, it doesn’t really stand out in front of the OnePlus 13R in terms of software and battery. If you are looking for a better overall experience, the OnePlus 13R should still be your pick over the iQOO 12 5G.