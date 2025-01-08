OnePlus 13R Launched in India: What has Upgraded Over OnePlus 12R?

OnePlus has announced the launch of the OnePlus 13R in India alongside the OnePlus 13. The new handset comes as a successor to the OnePlus 12R from last year and here’s everything the device has to offer, including its specifications, and how has it improved compared to its predecessor.

OnePlus 13R: Price, Availability

The OnePlus 13R costs Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model while the 16GB + 512GB trim costs Rs 49,999. It is available in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colour options. One can purchase it via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others starting January 13.

Launch offers include instant bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 for ICICI Bank Credit Card customers while buyers can also avail up to 12-months of No-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv and other leading credit cards, along with some exchange offers also.

OnePlus 13R: Specifications

The OnePlus 13R sports a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels), 1Hz – 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus 13R has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT700 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN5 telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. Lastly, it equips stereo speakers with Dolby Atmosm, is IP65 rated, and gets an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 13R base price has gone up by Rs 2,000 compared to OnePlus 12R’s base price of Rs 39,999. For this price bump, you get more storage and RAM in the OnePlus 13R base model itself, along with a similar display as 12R. Further, the Chipset has been upgraded from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to the 8 Gen 3.

The macro sensor of the 12R has been replaced with a telephoto sensor in the 13R which is a significant step up in the camera department. The battery is now also bigger in the 13R, compared to the 5500mAh cell of the OnePlus 12R. Next, the IP rating has also been bumped up from IP64 to IP65. The only spec that has downgraded is the charging speed, which has gone down from 100W to 80W in 13R. Because the battery capacity has also increased, the OnePlus 13R could take longer to charge compared to the 12R.

Overall, we feel OnePlus has justified the increase in price of the 13R over the 12R. The OnePlus 13R is looking like a value-for-money premium mid-range smartphone as of now, which should give a tough competition to many upcoming devices at this price point.