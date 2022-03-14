iPhone 14 Pro models could be more powerful than regular iPhone 14 models

Apple is known to treat all of its iPhone models equally where all of them come equipped with the same processor. However, that could change as soon as this year with the iPhone 14 series where the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be the two models that will be more powerful than the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max will be coming with the Apple A16 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will come with last year’s A15 Bionic. Moreover, he says that unlike the previous generations, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models will have drastic differences in terms of specifications.

To add to the information, he further claims that the upcoming iPhone 14 series will have 6GB of RAM, which is an improvement over the current-generation iPhones that have 4GB RAM. However, the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series will have LPDDR5 RAM while the regular models will have the LPDDR4X RAM.

Lastly, he confirmed the model names of the iPhones including iPhone 14 and 14 Pro that will have a 6.1-inch display, iPhone 14 Max and the 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. Apart from that, past reports have claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro models could sport an unusual design on the front.

This is because we may see both a pill and a punch-hole cutout on the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max for housing the front facing camera sensor, and supposedly the components required for Face ID to work. The regular models will be seen sporting a notch as usual and no major changes on the front.