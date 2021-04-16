Advertisement

iPhone 13 Product Red edition appears in high quality renders

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2021 5:14 pm

Latest News

The iPhone 13 is still months away from launch but the phone has already leaked in renders that reveal the design of the phone
Advertisement

The new iPhones from Apple are still 5-6 months away but it seems like the rumour mill already has something for the Apple fans. Some new leaks have emerged that claim they reveal the design of the upcoming iPhone 13 in Product Red variant. Per the render, there should be a dual camera system on the rear. 

 

The leak comes from David Kowalski (@xleaks7) who has teamed up with Coverpigtou.it to share CAD-based renders of the Product Red iPhone 13. The overall design remains similar to the iPhone 12 series with completely flat side rails, and a notch but noticeably, the notch is quite smaller than the ones found in iPhone11 and 12 series phones. The dimensions are listed as 146.64x71.5x7.56mm which is close if not quite identical to last year’s iPhone 12.

 

iPhone 13 Red

Advertisement

 

The rear cameras now sit diagonally opposite to each other with a flash on the top right and presumably a mic on the bottom left. The Apple branding stays in the middle while the antenna bands stay on the rails. Apple often doesn't make any major design changes to its smartphone lineup and this iPhone 13 render is yet another proof of that, if considered true. 

 

iPhone Red

 

The upcoming Apple iPhone 13 devices are expected to bring back the fingerprint scanner which the manufacturer ditched back in iPhone X days. But this time, it will be implemented in the form of an under-display fingerprint sensor, as seen on most of the Android devices these days.

 

The 4 models in the lineup should include iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 mini will feature a 5.4-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED display, the iPhone 13 should feature a 6.1-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED display, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature 6.1-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED and 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED displays respectively.

iPhone 13 Pro models to feature 120Hz OLED Display panels: Report

iPhone 13 series to feature in-display fingerprint sensors: Report

iPhone 13 Models to feature a wide-angle camera with wider aperture: Report

Foxconn is the latest company to fall prey to the chip shortage issue

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 9R gets OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update in India

Moto G60, G40 Fusion launch set for April 20 in India, design and key specifications revealed

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies