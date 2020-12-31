Advertisement

iPhone 13 Pro models to feature 120Hz OLED Display panels: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 31, 2020 1:36 pm

Latest News

As per new report, out of the 4 iPhone 13 models, the Pro variants should come with 120Hz panels

Apple will be releasing the new iPhones next year in September and there wouldn't be any delays in the launch which happened this year because of which the devices were launched almost a month late. 

 

A new leak from a Korean Publication ETNews suggests that out of the 4 upcoming iPhone 13 (tentative name) devices, two of the top models will feature a 120Hz OLED panel. 

 

The 4 models should include iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As per the publication, the iPhone 13 mini will feature a 5.4-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED display, the iPhone 13 should feature a 6.1-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED display, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature 6.1-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED and 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED displays respectively. 

 

Not only this, but another report from TheElec earlier this month suggests that the OLED panels will have Always-On functionality too. Talking about another leak from Creativebloq, the notch size on the iPhone 13 Series devices will be reduced as the size of the chip used for the front facing camera will also be reduced. 

 

All of these leaks are very early to comment upon and major changes could take place throughout 2021 till we reach September. Some of these changes might put a barrier to the new tech Apple is expected to use in the iPhone 13 series and we will have to wait for the official announcement from the manufacturer. 

iPhone 12 became the best 5G selling smartphone in October: Counterpoint research

Report Card 2020 Apple: Hit and Misses

Apple to launch AirPods Pro Lite in early 2021: Report

Apple Watch can now send Cardio Fitness Notifications with WatchOS 7.2

iOS 14.3 update brings support for AirPods Max, fixes wireless charging bug

Amazon Apple Days sale: Get Rs 2900 off on iPhone 11

Latest News from Apple

Tags: Apple

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi Note 9T spotted on Geekbench, to be a rebadged Redmi Note 9 5G

Vivo Y20A launched in India with Snapdragon 439, Android 11, Triple Camera and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies