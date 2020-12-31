iPhone 13 Pro models to feature 120Hz OLED Display panels: Report

As per new report, out of the 4 iPhone 13 models, the Pro variants should come with 120Hz panels

Apple will be releasing the new iPhones next year in September and there wouldn't be any delays in the launch which happened this year because of which the devices were launched almost a month late.

A new leak from a Korean Publication ETNews suggests that out of the 4 upcoming iPhone 13 (tentative name) devices, two of the top models will feature a 120Hz OLED panel.

The 4 models should include iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As per the publication, the iPhone 13 mini will feature a 5.4-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED display, the iPhone 13 should feature a 6.1-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED display, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature 6.1-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED and 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED displays respectively.

Not only this, but another report from TheElec earlier this month suggests that the OLED panels will have Always-On functionality too. Talking about another leak from Creativebloq, the notch size on the iPhone 13 Series devices will be reduced as the size of the chip used for the front facing camera will also be reduced.

All of these leaks are very early to comment upon and major changes could take place throughout 2021 till we reach September. Some of these changes might put a barrier to the new tech Apple is expected to use in the iPhone 13 series and we will have to wait for the official announcement from the manufacturer.