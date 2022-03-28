iPad Pro with M2 processor could launch this year

The M1 chip from Apple was a big hit and it was followed by a trio of other M1 chips including M1 Ultra, M1 Max, and the M1 Pro. However, Apple’s M2 chip has now been in the rumour mill for a while now and apart from the MacBook, it could be seen powering the iPad Pro for this year, same as the M1 did the iPad Pro.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter says that the upcoming iPad Pro could also have support for MagSafe wireless fast-charging tech. Gurman expects Apple to bring some major changes to the upcoming iPad Pros. He claims that Apple plans to release the next-generation iPad Pro sometime between September to November with the M2 chip.

Further, Apple is said to use OLED for both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, while miniLED will supposedly be only used in the bigger model. Other than that, the iPad Pro will now support MagSafe as well.

In a recent report, it was said that the new Apple MacBook Air with M2 has been delayed and is now expected to officially launch in the second half of this year. It was further claimed that Apple planned to launch its new ‌MacBook Air‌ with “an all-new design, MagSafe, the M2 chip, and more” at the end of 2021 or in early 2022. However, it has now been pushed forward to the second half of 2022.

Furthermore, Apple will launch the new 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro next year, i.e. in 2023, and will likely be powered by the supposed M2 Pro or M2 Max processors.