Intel launches 13th Gen Intel Core processors in India

Intel today launched its latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor family in India, including six new unlocked desktop processors, led by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K, which the company claims is the world’s fastest desktop processor with 24 cores and 32 threads and a clock speed of up to 5.8 GHz for enhanced gaming, streaming, and recording experience.

The 13th Gen Intel Core processor family is led by the Intel Core K series of unlocked processors. On the other hand, the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop family comprises of 22 processors and more than 125 partner system designs which aim to provide customers a wide range of choices while delivering an upgraded experience in both application performance and platform compatibility.

The highlight of the launch is the new Intel Core i9-13900K. It is available with up to 24 cores (8 P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads. “With up to 5.8 GHz and 15% better single-thread performance, it can push high frame rates and deliver the world’s best gaming experience across top titles”, claims Intel.

Building on Intel 7 process and Intel’s performance hybrid architecture, 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor series is capable to output better system performance – even through the most demanding of multitasking workloads. This includes up to 15% better single-threaded performance and up to 41% better multi-threaded performance.

Read More: Tecno Megabook T1 launched with Intel Core i7 processor, Up to 17.5 hours battery life

Intel also updated its easy one-click overclocking feature, Intel Speed Optimizer, to support 13th Gen Intel Core unlocked CPUs so users can overclock with minimal effort. 13th Gen Intel Core desktop “K” CPUs will be available starting October 21, 2022 in India.

Intel 700 series chipsets

Alongside the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, Intel is launching the new Intel 700 Series chipset. Eight additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes combined with PCIe Gen 3.0 provide 28 total lanes off the chipset, increased USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) ports provide improved USB connectivity speed, and DMI Gen 4.0 increases the chipset-to-CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking.

Additionally, Intel is bringing forward and backward compatibility. Take advantage of 13th Gen Intel Core processor performance improvements with existing Intel 600 chipset-based motherboards.