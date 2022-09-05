Tecno Megabook T1 launched with Intel Core i7 processor, Up to 17.5 hours battery life

Tecno has launched its first ever Laptop the Megabook T1 at the IFA 2022, Berlin. The laptop comes with Windows 11, up to 16GB of RAM, 70Whr battery with up to 17.5 hours of battery life.

The company has not yet announced the pricing details of the new laptop. It comes in Champagne Gold, Monet Violet, Rome Mint, and Space Grey colour options. There’s no word if it will be available in India or not.

Tecno Megabook T1 Specifications

The new Tecno Megabook T1 is a 15.6-inch laptop with TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, adaptive DC dimming, and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut. Further, the display offers peak brightness of 350 nits. The laptop supports for up to an Intel Core i7 processor.

The laptop comes with 12GB and 16GB RAM options. It gets 512GB SSD and 1TB SSD options for storage as well. Besides, on the software front, it runs Windows 11 OS out of the box.

For the camera, the laptop sports a 2-megapixel camera for video calling. In addition, it comes with a fingerprint scanner integrated with the power button for security. It packs a 70Whr battery and comes with a 65W charging adapter. It is claimed that the laptop offers a battery life of up to 17.5 hours on a single charge.

Connectivity features include 1 x HDMI port, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, Wi-Fi 6, a TF card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, two USB Type-C ports, and a USB Type-A 3.1 port. Lastly, other the laptop is 14.8mm thick and weighs about 1.48kg.

Last month, Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G was launched in India. The phone is priced at Rs 21,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available from offline retail stores. Additionally, it comes in Cedar Green and Eco Black colours.