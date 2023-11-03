Intel bats for ‘Make in India’ laptops

Intel has announced that it is working with eight leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) to boost laptop production in India. Intel shared its expertise in the IT industry ecosystem to help establish a strong laptop manufacturing sector in the country.

The companies Intel has collaborated with include Bhagwati Products Ltd, Dixon Technologies India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Optiemus Electronics Ltd, Panache Digilife Ltd, Smile Electronics Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, and VVDN Technologies Private Ltd. Intel notes that this development marks some of these companies’ first foray into laptop manufacturing.

“This collaboration between Intel and the Indian manufacturing ecosystem is aimed at enabling them to meet both domestic and global demand”, said Intel. Under this collaboration, Intel shared its expertise to facilitate the production of complete entry-level laptops in India, which included utilizing state-of-the-art SMT lines, setting up a quality control process for components and even Benchmarking of finished products.

In addition, Intel will also be providing support to ODMs across both Semi Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD) processes. Aside from that, Intel will be hosting the India Tech Ecosystem Summit later this November, which according to the company, will showcase a larger portfolio of devices being made in India by various local manufacturers.

”Intel is committed to enabling access and opportunities for the technology ecosystem in India including Indian IT product manufacturers and will continue collaborating with the government, industry, and start-up community to create a meaningful impact for the country”, claims the company.

Meanwhile, a recent leak for Intel’s upcoming flagship Chipset gave us a glimpse at what to expect from that processor. Dubbed as Intel Core i7-14700HX, the processor is likely to have a 2.29 GHz base frequency. It will apparently power gaming laptops and other machines made for heavy workflows.