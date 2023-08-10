Are all Intel Processors compatible with Windows 11?

Microsoft has removed several Intel processors from the list of supported CPUs for Windows 11, which may render some Windows 11 PCs incompatible with the new operating system.

Microsoft has regularly updated Windows 11 since its release in 2021, including significant improvements. The system requirements for Windows 11 are being updated because running the latest operating system on outdated systems may cause issues. These requirements change to ensure seamless operation. As a result, many Intel CPUs are no longer compatible with Windows 11. See the data below.

Intel CPUs that are no longer compatible with Windows 11

Most of the unsupported Intel processors CPUs belong to the 8th-generation Xeon family. You can check the list of Intel Xeon Processors below to see if the updated system requirements affect your computer. Users who are processors such as the i7-8700K, i5-8400 or laptop CPUs need not worry.

Intel Xeon E-2104G Intel Xeon E-2124 Intel Xeon E-2124G Intel Xeon E-2126G Intel Xeon E-2134 Intel Xeon E-2136 Intel Xeon E-2144G Intel Xeon E-2146G Intel Xeon E-2174G Intel Xeon E-2176G Intel Xeon E-2176M Intel Xeon E-2186G Intel Xeon E-2186M Intel Xeon E-2224 Intel Xeon E-2224G Intel Xeon E-2226G Intel Xeon E-2226GE Intel Xeon E-2234 Intel Xeon E-2236 Intel Xeon E-2244G Intel Xeon E-2246G Intel Xeon E-2254ME Intel Xeon E-2254ML Intel Xeon E-2274G Intel Xeon E-2276G Intel Xeon E-2276M Intel Xeon E-2276ME Intel Xeon E-2276ML Intel Xeon E-2278G Intel Xeon E-2278GE Intel Xeon E-2278GEL Intel Xeon E-2286G Intel Xeon E-2286M Intel Xeon E-2288G Intel Xeon E-2314 Intel Xeon E-2324G Intel Xeon E-2334 Intel Xeon E-2336 Intel Xeon E-2356G Intel Xeon E-2374G Intel Xeon E-2378 Intel Xeon E-2378G Intel Xeon E-2386G Intel Xeon E-2388G

It’s important to note that removing CPUs from the list won’t immediately affect existing Windows 11 systems. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as HP, Dell, or Asus may discontinue the use of these chips in future Windows 11 PCs. These CPUs are typically used in servers and other business settings and are not part of Intel’s CPU family designed for typical users.

Windows 11 Run on My PCs The Official Minimum System Requirements are listed below

The minimum system requirements for the recently released Windows 11 operating system have been made public by Microsoft. Here’s a complete list of minimum system requirements for running Windows 11.

Processor: 1 GHz or faster on a suitable 64-bit processor or SoC with two or more cores.

