Are all Intel Processors compatible with Windows 11?

Microsoft has removed several Intel processors from the list of supported CPUs for Windows 11, which may render some Windows 11 PCs incompatible with the new operating system.

Microsoft has regularly updated Windows 11 since its release in 2021, including significant improvements. The system requirements for Windows 11 are being updated because running the latest operating system on outdated systems may cause issues. These requirements change to ensure seamless operation. As a result, many Intel CPUs are no longer compatible with Windows 11. See the data below.

Intel CPUs that are no longer compatible with Windows 11

Most of the unsupported Intel processors CPUs belong to the 8th-generation Xeon family. You can check the list of Intel Xeon Processors below to see if the updated system requirements affect your computer. Users who are processors such as the i7-8700K, i5-8400 or laptop CPUs need not worry.

  1. Intel Xeon E-2104G
  2. Intel Xeon E-2124
  3. Intel Xeon E-2124G
  4. Intel Xeon E-2126G
  5. Intel Xeon E-2134
  6. Intel Xeon E-2136
  7. Intel Xeon E-2144G
  8. Intel Xeon E-2146G
  9. Intel Xeon E-2174G
  10. Intel Xeon E-2176G
  11. Intel Xeon E-2176M
  12. Intel Xeon E-2186G
  13. Intel Xeon E-2186M
  14. Intel Xeon E-2224
  15. Intel Xeon E-2224G
  16. Intel Xeon E-2226G
  17. Intel Xeon E-2226GE
  18. Intel Xeon E-2234
  19. Intel Xeon E-2236
  20. Intel Xeon E-2244G
  21. Intel Xeon E-2246G
  22. Intel Xeon E-2254ME
  23. Intel Xeon E-2254ML
  24. Intel Xeon E-2274G
  25. Intel Xeon E-2276G
  26. Intel Xeon E-2276M
  27. Intel Xeon E-2276ME
  28. Intel Xeon E-2276ML
  29. Intel Xeon E-2278G
  30. Intel Xeon E-2278GE
  31. Intel Xeon E-2278GEL
  32. Intel Xeon E-2286G
  33. Intel Xeon E-2286M
  34. Intel Xeon E-2288G
  35. Intel Xeon E-2314
  36. Intel Xeon E-2324G
  37. Intel Xeon E-2334
  38. Intel Xeon E-2336
  39. Intel Xeon E-2356G
  40. Intel Xeon E-2374G
  41. Intel Xeon E-2378
  42. Intel Xeon E-2378G
  43. Intel Xeon E-2386G
  44. Intel Xeon E-2388G

It’s important to note that removing CPUs from the list won’t immediately affect existing Windows 11 systems. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as HP, Dell, or Asus may discontinue the use of these chips in future Windows 11 PCs. These CPUs are typically used in servers and other business settings and are not part of Intel’s CPU family designed for typical users.

Windows 11 Run on My PCs The Official Minimum System Requirements are listed below

The minimum system requirements for the recently released Windows 11 operating system have been made public by Microsoft. Here’s a complete list of minimum system requirements for running Windows 11.

  • Processor: 1 GHz or faster on a suitable 64-bit processor or SoC with two or more cores.
  • RAM: 4GB or greater
  • Storage: 64GB or greater of available storage is required to install Windows 11.
  • Graphics Card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with a WDDM 2.0 driver.
  • System Firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable
  • Display: High definition (720p) display, 9′′ or greater monitor, 8 bits per colour channel
  • Microsoft Account and Internet Connection: Windows 11 Home Edition requires a Microsoft account and internet connection to complete the setup for the first time.
