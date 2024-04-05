Infinix Zero Flip: Brand’s First Foldable Incoming

Most of the smartphone brands now have their own respective foldable smartphone out in the world but Infinix has been missing out on the trend. It won’t stay that way for long according to a new report which states that Infinix Zero Flip is now coming as the brand’s first foldable smartphone ever.

Coming from Android Headlines, “the existence of the new smartphone is officially confirmed”, says the publication. An Infinix model by the name of X6962 had passed EEC certification a few weeks back and the publication’s internal sources have now revealed that this model number belongs to the Infinix Zero Flip.

Not much else was shared by them regarding the specifications of the Infinix device but it is expected to be an affordable foldable smartphone rather than being on the pricier side like majority of the foldable smartphones. Infinix is known for operating in the budget segment and that wouldn’t change with the Zero Flip.

Infinix’ sister brand Tecno is the only brand under Transsion Holdings that has a foldable deployed in the market. It is also possible that Infinix’s Zero Flip may be highly inspired by the Tecno Phantom V Flip.

Launched last year as the cheapest flip foldable in India, the Phantom V Flip 5G was priced at Rs 59,999. The Phantom V Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) flexible LTPO AMOLED inner display that supports 1000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The circular AMOLED cover display is 1.32 inches with Always-on display functionality.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with Arm Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The device supports virtual RAM also. It ships with Android 13 and is touted to get two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The Phantom V Flip includes a dual rear camera setup, including a 64MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. A Quad Flashlight unit accompanies it. The front camera is a 32MP sensor with f/2.5 aperture.