Infinix Zero 5G announced with 120Hz display, Dimensity 900, 5000mAh battery

Infinix has announced Infinix Zero 5G as company’s first 5G smartphone. The device packs 120Hz refresh rate, Dimensity 900 SoC, a triple-camera setup, Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery.

Infinix Zero 5G will also be launching in India on February 14. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Price

The Infinix Zero 5G has been announced at $250 (Rs. 18,682 approx.). It comes in Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange colours.

Infinix Zero 5G Specs

The phone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 2460 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 500 nits brightness.

It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor which is paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The phone has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage up to 256GB is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. In addition there is 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a quad-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter. It has dual front flash.

As for software, the handset runs XOS 10 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G SA/ NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

The Infinix Zero 5G will go for sale on e-commerce website Flipkart after its launch in India. As per a the listing on Flipkart, the phone will launch at 12 noon on February 14. The company claims that the Zero 5G will be the fastest 5G smartphone in its segment. A tweet by the company further confirms that the Infinix Zero 5G will feature 13 5G bands.