Infinix Zero 5G announced with 120Hz display, Dimensity 900, 5000mAh battery

Infinix Zero 5G has been announced with 6.78-inch Full HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Dimensity 900 SoC with support for 13 5G bands.

By Meenu Rana
Infinix Zero 5G

Highlights

  • Infinix Zero 5G will launch in India next week
  • This is company’s first 5G smartphone
  • It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900

Infinix has announced Infinix Zero 5G as company’s first 5G smartphone. The device packs 120Hz refresh rate, Dimensity 900 SoC, a triple-camera setup, Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery.

Infinix Zero 5G will also be launching in India on February 14. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Price

The Infinix Zero 5G has been announced at $250 (Rs. 18,682 approx.). It comes in Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange colours.

Infinix Zero 5G Specs

The phone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 2460 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 500 nits brightness.

It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor which is paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The phone has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage up to 256GB is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. In addition there is 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a quad-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter. It has dual front flash.

As for software, the handset runs XOS 10 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G SA/ NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

The Infinix Zero 5G will go for sale on e-commerce website Flipkart after its launch in India. As per a the listing on Flipkart, the phone will launch at 12 noon on February 14. The company claims that the Zero 5G will be the fastest 5G smartphone in its segment. A tweet by the company further confirms that the Infinix Zero 5G will feature 13 5G bands.

 

