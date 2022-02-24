Infinix X3 Smart TV set to launch in India in March

Infinix has announced to launch two new televisions in the Infinix X3 series India next month. These TVs will come in 32 inch and 40 inch sizes.

The Infinix X3 Android TV is expected to launch in India by the second week of March and will be priced aggressively, says the company.

Infinix X3 Features

The company said that the upcoming Infinix X3 Smart TV packs high-quality stereo sound for a cinematic experience. The Android TV will be powered by the latest Android 11 operating system.

Apart from this, the brand has not revealed any of the other details. We expect more details to surface soon.

Infinix launched X1 TVs in 32 inch, 40 inch and 43 inch sizes last year. Infinix X1 series ANDROID smart TVs run on a Mediatek quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. They come loaded with built-in Chromecast for connectivity to apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, etc. and Google assistant to have a personalised and hands-free experience.

Infinix TV comes with blue light reduction technology, which reduces harmful blue rays emitted from TV. On the connectivity front, the X1 Android TVs come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LAN port, optical out, and an audio jack.

Infinix recently launched Zero 5G smartphone having 120Hz refresh rate. The Infinix Zero 5G comes in a single 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage option. It is priced at Rs 19,999.

The phone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 2460 × 1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

In addition there is 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a quad-LED flash. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.