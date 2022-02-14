Infinix Zero 5G launched in India: Specs, Price and More

Infinix has today launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone in India called Infinix Zero 5G. The smartphone is the brand’s first 5G smartphone to be launched in India.
The new smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display, a triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and more. Let’s see the price, availability and specifications of the Infinix Zero 5G.
Price and Variants
The Infinix Zero 5G comes in a single 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage option. It is priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in Skylight Orange with vegan leather back panel and Cosmic Black colour options.
Availability
The Infinix Zero 5G will go for sale on e-commerce website Flipkart. The first sale will be held on February 18 at 12 noon on the e-commerce portal. A special launch day offer is available for Zero 5G users through which they will be able to buy Infinix Snokor (iRocker) worth Rs. 999 for Rs 1 after seven days of purchase.
Display
The phone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 2460 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 500 nits brightness.
Processor and Software
It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor which is paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU with support for 13 5G bands. The phone has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage up to 256GB is expandable via a microSD card. As for software, the handset runs XOS 10 based on Android 11.
Camera
For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. In addition there is 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a quad-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter. It has dual front flash.
Battery and Other Features
The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone also has face recognition as well.
Connectivity
The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G SA/ NSA (n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n79), dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.