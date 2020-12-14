Advertisement

Infinix X1 Smart Android TV launched in India at price starting Rs 11,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 14, 2020 3:28 pm

Latest News

Both the Infinix X1 TVs are available for sale on Flipkart from 18th December onwards
Advertisement

Infinix has today launched its X1 series of Android smart TVs in India. These Android smart TVs come in 32 inch and 42-inch variants priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. These devices will go on sale on Flipkart on 18th December.

 

Infinix X1 series TV comes with narrow bezel and a higher screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. Both Infinix X1 series ANDROID smart TVs run on a Mediatek quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM.

Advertisement

 

Infinix TV comes with blue light reduction technology, which reduces harmful blue rays emitted from TV. The Eye-Care technology implementation on Infinix TV has been done at the LED panel hardware and software level to provide safest viewing experience. The company says that Infinix’s Eye-Care Technology solution has been tested and approved by TUV Rhineland.


The 32-inch model of Infinix X1 Android TV has 20W speakers, whereas the 43-inch gets 24W speakers. They come loaded with built-in Chromecast for connectivity to apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, etc. and Google assistant to have a personalised and hands-free experience.

 

On the connectivity front, the 32-inch and 43-inch X1 Android TVs come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LAN port, optical out, and an audio jack. The 32-inch has one USB 2.0 and a pair of HDMI ports, whereas 43-inch has two USB 2.0 port and three HDMI ports. There is also IR remote in 32-inch model and Bluetooth Remote in 43-inch model.

 

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO  Infinix India, said, “With the significant increase in screen viewing time during the Covid-19 period it has been Infinix’s prerogative to improve and address this issue through technology. While we had planned to introduce our latest category of Infinix Smart TVs a few months back, the R&D teams at Infinix have been clocking overtime to ensure that it is the most unique offering in the Indian market.

 

Infinix Zero 8i price hiked in India after introductory offer ends

Infinix Smart HD 2021 price and specifications revealed ahead of December 16 launch

Snokor Bass Drops Review

Infinix Zero 8i first sale to be held today: Price, Specs and more

Infinix Zero 8i with 6.85-inch full HD+ display, 48MP quad rear cameras launched in India

Infinix Smart HD 2021 and Smart TV to launch in India later this month

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Hisense launches its Tornado 4K series TV in India

Samsung launches 110-inch MicroLED TV

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies