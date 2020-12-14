Infinix X1 Smart Android TV launched in India at price starting Rs 11,999

Both the Infinix X1 TVs are available for sale on Flipkart from 18th December onwards

Infinix has today launched its X1 series of Android smart TVs in India. These Android smart TVs come in 32 inch and 42-inch variants priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. These devices will go on sale on Flipkart on 18th December.

Infinix X1 series TV comes with narrow bezel and a higher screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. Both Infinix X1 series ANDROID smart TVs run on a Mediatek quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM.

Infinix TV comes with blue light reduction technology, which reduces harmful blue rays emitted from TV. The Eye-Care technology implementation on Infinix TV has been done at the LED panel hardware and software level to provide safest viewing experience. The company says that Infinix’s Eye-Care Technology solution has been tested and approved by TUV Rhineland.



The 32-inch model of Infinix X1 Android TV has 20W speakers, whereas the 43-inch gets 24W speakers. They come loaded with built-in Chromecast for connectivity to apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, etc. and Google assistant to have a personalised and hands-free experience.

On the connectivity front, the 32-inch and 43-inch X1 Android TVs come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LAN port, optical out, and an audio jack. The 32-inch has one USB 2.0 and a pair of HDMI ports, whereas 43-inch has two USB 2.0 port and three HDMI ports. There is also IR remote in 32-inch model and Bluetooth Remote in 43-inch model.

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, said, “With the significant increase in screen viewing time during the Covid-19 period it has been Infinix’s prerogative to improve and address this issue through technology. While we had planned to introduce our latest category of Infinix Smart TVs a few months back, the R&D teams at Infinix have been clocking overtime to ensure that it is the most unique offering in the Indian market.