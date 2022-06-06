Infinix to launch INBook X1 Slim by June 15 in India

Infinix, the smartphone brand from TRANSSION group is now all set to unveil its second innovative laptop range, INBook X1 Slim in India by 15th June. INBook X1 Slim will be the successor of Infinix’s INBook X1 which was launched last year in December. The company has also confirmed a couple of features of the upcoming laptop.

The Infinix INBook X1 Slim laptop is anticipated to come in several First in the segment features, claims the brand. With just 1.24 kg weight and 14.8 mm thickness, INBook X1 Slim will be the lightest and thinnest laptop in the price segment, says Infinix.

The laptop will be featuring an all metal-body which is expected to be available in four trendy colors Red, Green, blue and grey. The latest laptop range will be equipped with a high battery capacity and multi-utility Type C charging capability which will enable the users to transfer data, share display and change the laptop as well as their smartphones seamlessly.

