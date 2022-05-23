Infinix Hot 12 Play with 6000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8499

Infinix has today launched its new smartphone in India called Infinix Hot 12 Play. The device runs on MediaTek’s Helio G35 SoC, a dual-camera setup, Android 12 and a 6000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the Infinix Hot 12 Play specs and price in India.

Infinix Hot 12 Play has been launched in a single storage with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is priced at Rs 8499. The handset comes in Racing Black, Horizon Blue (Hero Colour), Champagne Gold and Daylight Green colour variants. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart from May 30th 2022.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Specifications

The phone features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 720×1640 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, screen-to-body ratio of 90.66 % and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It packs a 12 nm UniSOC T610 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor and comes equipped with 4 GB + up to 3 GB of Virtual RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it has a dual 4G SIM slot as well as a standalone SD card slot that can hold up to 256 GB of data. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The main sensor is coupled with an AI lens and a quad LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a dedicated Single LED flash.

As for software, the handset runs XOS 10 based on Android 11. There’s also a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging. The phone measures 171 x 78 x 8.9mm and weighs around 209 grams.

Besides, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.