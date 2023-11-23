Infinix Smart 8 HD teased, India launch next month

Infinix launched the Smart 8 mobile phone in Nigeria around two weeks back and now, it is set to debut the Infinix Smart 8 HD in India. The launch has been confirmed to take place on December 8 in the country. Besides, Infinix also confirmed some of the specifications of the upcoming device.

Infinix Smart 8 HD: Confirmed Features, Specifications

The Smart 8 HD will sport a 90Hz punch-hole display, which will be 6.6-inch in size. It will have an HD+ resolution, and the company claims it will be a “Sunlight Readable display” with 500 nits peak brightness. Next, it will have a textured back panel, while there’ll be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics, which it claims is “a first in its segment”.

The smartphone also comes with UFS 2.2 storage and Type C charging. The Smart 8 HD comes in four colour variants including Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, Timber Black and Galaxy White. These are the same names for the shades that the Smart 8 comes in.

Further, the specifications that have been confirmed so far for the Smart 8 HD seem similar to the Smart 8. The design that has been shared for the Smart 8 HD is also identical to the Smart 8, which means Infinix could be launching a rebranded handset in India.

Infinix Smart 8 HD: Expected Price

Considering the Infinix Smart 8 is priced at NGN 82,000 (approx Rs 8,485) in Nigeria, the Smart 8 HD could also be priced below Rs 10,000 in India. However, nothing has been confirmed officially by the brand as of yet.

Infinix Smart 8: Specifications

If the Smart 8 HD is indeed a Smart 8 rebrand, we have a good idea of what the device could sport, considering we know the specs of Smart 8.

The Infinix Smart 8 sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch hole at the top for the front camera. The screen offers 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 Processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

As for the cameras, there is a square-shaped rear camera module for dual cameras. The Infinix Smart 7 has a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor and an AI lens. There is also an LED flash module next to the sensors. The handset has an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera sensor.

There is support for storage expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Infinix Smart 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Finally, the Infinix Smart 8 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock.