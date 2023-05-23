Infinix Note 30 series announced with 120Hz display

Infinix has announced the Note 30 series smartphones globally, comprising of the Note 30, Note 30 5G and the Note 30 Pro. There are two more smartphones included in the Note 30 series, namely the Note 30 VIP which is yet to launch, and the Note 30i that went official last week.

While the prices of all the Infinix Note 30 series smartphones are yet to be made official, the specifications of the devices have been confirmed.

Infinix Note 30 Specifications

The Infinix Note 30 sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a centred punch-hole, that has an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Helio G99 chipset powers the Infinix Note 30, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

It has a 16-megapixel camera on the front, and its rear panel gets a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and an AI lens.

The Infinix device packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports PD 3.0 45W charging and reverse-wired charging. It comes with JBL-powered dual stereo speakers similar to the Infinix Note 30i. Then there’s a microSD card slot for storage expansion, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 13.

It comes in three shades: Magic Black, Interstellar Blue, and Sunset Gold. Connectivity options include NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support and a USB-C port for charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Infinix Note 30 5G Specifications

The Infinix Note 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a centred punch-hole that has an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset powers the Infinix Note 30 5G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage that is expandable.

There’s a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a tertiary QVGA sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging.

Software-wise, it runs on Android 13. Connectivity options include NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support, 3.5mm jack and a USB-C port for charging. Other features, such as JBL-tuned stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, are also present. It will be available in the same colour variants as Note 30.

Infinix Note 30 Pro Specifications

As for the Pro model, it is also a 4G-enabled device with a Helio G99 chipset. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a centred punch-hole, and further has an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 900 nits peak brightness. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

There’s a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a tertiary QVGA sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse charging support.

Software-wise, it runs on Android 13. Connectivity options include NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Other features, such as JBL-tuned stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, are also present. It will be available in Magic Black and Variable Gold colours.