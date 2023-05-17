Infinix Note 30i launched with dual speakers by JBL: Check features, specs

Infinix has debuted its first Note 30 series smartphone, called the Infinix Note 30i. The device has been launched for the global markets, with features such as dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio chipset and has triple rear cameras. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

Infinix Note 30i: Price, Specs

While the availability and pricing details of the smartphone are yet to be detailed, the brand has confirmed the specifications of the smartphone. The Infinix Note 30i sports a 6.66-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also has a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Software-wise, the phone runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 out-of-the-box. The device has dual stereo speakers with sound by JBL.

The Infinix device gets a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel sensor. Details for the other two sensors are yet to be unveiled. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Additionally, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It also supports reverse charging and comes with IP53-rated water and dust resistance.

In related news to Infinix, a recent leak detailed some of the specs of the Note 30 series devices including the Note 30 Pro. The device is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage