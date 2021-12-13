Infinix Note 11, Note 11S launched in India

Infinix has unveiled two new smartphones in India under its Note series, called the Infinix Note 11 and the Note 11S. The Infinix Note 11 is powered by the Helio G88 SoC while the Note 11S gets the Helio G96 under the hood.

The Infinix Note 11S 6GB/64GB trim and 8GB/128GB trim will be available on Flipkart from December 20th at an introductory price Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The Infinix Note 11 4GB/64GB variant on the other hand, will be up for purchase from December 23rd at an introductory price of Rs 11,999.

Infinix Note 11 Specifications

The Infinix Note 11 sports 6.7-inches FHD+ LTPS AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 100000:1 contrast ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. The screen is protected using Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMCP storage. The phone also comes with support for 3GB of extended RAM. You also get expandable storage support up to 512GB using a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

The Note 11 comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor alongside an AI lens. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor in the setup. In addition at the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 OS with the Infinix XOS 10 custom skin on top.

Further, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support on the battery front. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix Note 11S

The Infinix Note 11S sports a 6.95-inches FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 480 nits of peak brightness, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent along with NEG Dinorex T2X-1 Glass Protection.

Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also comes with support for 3GB of extended virtual RAM. You also get expandable storage support up to 512GB using a de MicroSD card slot.

The Note 11S comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor in the setup. In addition at the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 OS with the Infinix XOS 10 custom skin on top.

Further, on the battery front, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, you get DTS Audio powered dual speakers and X-Axis Linear Haptic Motor.