Infinix Note 11 and Note 11 Pro announced with 5000mAh batteries

Infinix has today launched Note 11 and Note 11 Pro smartphones in the Note 11 series in global markets. The phones are the successor of the Note 10 series which was launched earlier this year.

Pricing Details

The Infinix Note 11 Pro price has been set at $249 which is approximately Rs. 18,700. As of the the company has not announced the pricing details of the Infinix Note 11. We expect both the smartphones to launch in India as well later this year.

The Infinix Note 11 Pro comes in Mithril Grey, Haze Green, and Mist blue colour. The Infinix Note 11 comes in Graphite Black, Celestial Snow, and Glacier Green colours.

Infinix Note 11 Pro Specs

The phone sports 6.95-inches FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution. Further the display has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate and screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent.

Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with support for 3GB of extended RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. In addition, there is a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor in the setup. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 OS with the Infinix XOS 7.6 custom skin on top.

On the battery front, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. It also features dual speakers powered by DTS Audio.

Infinix has not revealed the detailed specifications of the Infinix Note 11. But it has confirmed that the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Also, it comes with dual camera setup of 50MP and 2MP sensors. Then there is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, extended RAM and Android 11.