Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S launched in India starting at Rs 8,999

Infinix has today launched Hot 11 and Hot 11S in India as the company’s latest smartphones. The smartphones come in a single 4GB + 64GB storage option. The Hot 11S is the more premium budget smartphone among the two devices.

Let’s take a detailed look at the specs, price, and availability of new Infinix devices.

Pricing Details

The Infinix Hot 11 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model. It comes in 7-degree purple, Polar Black, Emerald Green and Silver Wave colours.

The Infinix Hot 11S is priced at Rs 10,999 for the single 4GB RAM with a 64GB storage version. It comes in Green wave, 7-degree purple and Polar Black colours.

The Hot 11S will go on sale starting from September 21st on Flipkart, and the Hot 11 will be available soon.

Infinix Hot 11 Specs

The Infinix Hot 11 sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a 2480 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.66% Screen-to-Body Ratio, up to 500 nits brightness.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio G70 paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB onboard storage. In addition, the storage is expandable to up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

It has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and quad-LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash.

A 5200mAh battery with 10W charging backs the Infinix Hot 11. It runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The Hot 11 measures 164.7×76.2×8.9mm and weighs 201 grams.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and USB Type-C.

Infinix Hot 11S Specs

It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPS LCD display with 1080×2480 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 180Hz Sampling Rate, 90.53% Screen-to-Body Ratio, up to 500 nits brightness, NEG Dinorex T2X-1 Glass Protection.

The phone packs a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB.

For the camera, there is a triple rear camera setup at the back. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.6 aperture lens. It is coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI-powered lens with a quad-LED flash. In addition, the phone has an 8MP front camera.

Infinix Hot 11S comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also runs the Android 11-based XOS 7.6 skin. The smartphone measures 168.9x77x8.82mm and weighs 205 grams.

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock. It comes with dual speakers as well.