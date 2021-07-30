Infinix launches 40-inch Android Smart TV Infinix X1 in India

Infinix today launched its latest Android Smart TV Infinix X1 40-inch in India. Backed by EyeCare Technology, the TV controls the blue light wavelengths emitted during watching TV. The Smart TV will go on sale on Flipkart from August 8th at an introductory price of Rs 19,999.

Infinix X1 40-inch Specifications

The Infinix X1 40-inch Smart TV comes in a bezel-less frame-less design, which gives it an elegant look. The TV is equipped with EPIC 2.0 Image Engine which uses algorithms to enhance the overall picture quality and improves the sharpness, colour, contrast, and clarity to deliver a vibrant picture quality, says Infinix.

The TV supports HDR 10 that enables it to deliver wider range of colours and depth in contrast between lighter and dark shades. A combination of HDR 10 with 350 NITS brightness helps in (auto switching) dimming and adjusting brightness levels.

Infinix X1 series come with in-built 24W Box speakers that support Dolby Audio technology. The ANDROID smart TV is powered by the MediaTek MTK6833 64 bit Quad Core chipset with 1GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM and Mali-470 GPU.

INFINIX X1 40-inch come loaded with built-in Chromecast for seamless connectivity to your preferred video apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and 5000+ of them from the app store. Meanwhile, the one-touch Google Assistant offers a hands-free experience.

In recent news to Infinix, the brand will launch its Smart 5A smartphone with Jio exclusive offer on 2nd August on Flipkart. Though the company has not shared the exact pricing, it is expected to be around Rs 7000. Additionally, Smart 5A will come with a JioExclusive device lock program. In it customers can get an upfront cashback of Rs 550.

It will be available in 3 colour variants: Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Midnight black. The Infinix SMART 5A sports a 5000 mAh battery along with a 6.52 HD+ drop notch display screen. In addition, the device will have a fingerprint sensor as well for security.