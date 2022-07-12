Infinix INBook X1 Neo tipped to debut on 18 July under Rs 25000

Infinix is all set to launch its much-awaited student edition of the INBook X1 series – the INBook X1 Neo laptop. This laptop is tipped to be launched on 18th July. The company is expected to launch this laptop under Rs 25,000.

Infinix INBook X1 Neo

Ahead of its official launch, some key specifications of the model have been revealed. INBook X1 will be one of the lightest and most powerful laptops in its segment. It weighs just 1.24 kgs and will be available in three processor variants i3 (256/512GB), i5 (512GB), and the top speed i7 (512GB).

The laptop is said to have an ultra-durable Aluminum alloy-based metal body 50W high-capacity battery. At a budget price, the INBook X1 laptop intends to offer a number of features including a sleek design, strong battery, vivid display, quick processing speed and others.

INBook X1 Neo laptop is designed specifically for students looking for fast performance, massive storage, substantial battery backup, and superior viewing experience – at a budgeted price point.

INBook X1 Slim

Last month, Infinix InBook X1 Slim was launched in India at starting Rs 29,990. It comes with a 14-inch display, 10th gen processor, 50Wh battery with 65W Type-C fast charging support and more.

The laptop is priced at Rs 29,990 for the Core i3 + 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 32,990 for the Core i3 + 8GB + 512GB. The Core i5 + 8GB + 512GB and Core i5 + 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs 39,990 and Rs 44,990 respectively. Lastly, the Core i7 + 16GB + 512GB is priced at Rs 49,990.

INBook X1 Slim comes with a full-metal body with aluminium alloy. It has a large 14-inch screen with a Full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. The laptop is powered by 10th gen Intel Core processors. The laptop features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

In addition, the laptop is pre-loaded with Windows 11. On the battery front, the device has a 50Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. In addition, the company claims that the laptop has almost 11 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of regular work, and 9 hours of video playback with this battery. Further, the 65W Type-C charger can charge the laptop 100% in 90 minutes.