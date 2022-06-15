Infinix InBook X1 Slim launched in India at starting Rs 29,990

Infinix has today launched INBook X1 Slim laptop in India. The all-new laptop comes with a 14-inch display, 10th gen processor, 50Wh battery with 65W Type-C fast charging suportand more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the laptop’s specs, price, and availability.

Infinix INBook X1 Slim Price

The laptop is priced at Rs 29,990 for the Core i3 + 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 32,990 for the Core i3 + 8GB + 512GB. The Core i5 + 8GB + 512GB and Core i5 + 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs 39,990 and Rs 44,990 respectively. Lastly, the Core i7 + 16GB + 512GB is priced at Rs 49,990.

It will be available for sale starting June 21. It comes in Grey, Blue, Green, and Red colour variants. Axis Bank users can avail this offer using a credit card or debit card and get a discount of up to Rs 3000.

Specifications

INBook X1 Slim comes with a full-metal body with aluminium alloy. It has a large 14-inch screen with a Full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has an aspect ratio of 16:9, 100% sRGB coverage and a brightness of 300 nits. Additionally, users can enjoy basic games and video streaming from Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The laptop is powered by 10th gen Intel Core processors. The laptop features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

In addition, the laptop is pre-loaded with Windows 11. On the battery front, the device has a 50Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. In addition, the company claims that the laptop has almost 11 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of regular work, and 9 hours of video playback with this battery. Further, the 65W Type-C charger can charge the laptop 100% in 90 minutes

For audio, the laptop is embedded with two-layer stereo speakers with advanced DTS sound technology. Besides, it also comes loaded with other features like the Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System, which keeps the temperature low even when users indulge in prolonged hours of gaming, working and consuming content.

Moving on, the connectivity options include two USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB Type-C Port, 1 for charging and data transfer and the other one only for data transfer and one for full function, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack. They also come installed with Wi-Fi 5 for faster downloads.